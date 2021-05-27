Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer, son shot dead over land dispute in Punjab’s Patran
chandigarh news

A farmer, Balbir Singh, 58, and his son, Charanjeet Singh, 30, were murdered at Hamcheri village in Patran, 60km from Patiala, over a property dispute on Wednesday night
By Navrajdeep Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Victims Balbir Singh, 58, and his son Charanjeet Singh, 30, who were killed at Hamcheri village in Patran, 60km from Patiala, on Wednesday night.

A farmer, Balbir Singh, 58, and his son, Charanjeet Singh, 30, were murdered at Hamcheri village in Patran, 60km from Patiala, over a property dispute on Wednesday night.

Police said a case has been registered against Balbir’s brother Karnail Singh, his mother Balwinder Kaur, his nephews Khuvinder Singh and Gurpal Singh besides his friend Jaspal Singh under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The family was at loggerheads over the ownership of about two acres of farmland.

Deputy superintendent of police Bharpur Singh said the incident occurred around 11pm on Wednesday when Balbir’s nephews, Khuvinder and Gurpal, barged into his house and fired multiple shots with their .12-bore gun.

“The two died on the spot, while the accused fled,” the DSP said.

The accused had entered the house on the pretext of asking Balbir of the dates on which he would be going for the farmers’ protest at the Delhi border.

