Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that farmers sitting in protest at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border will march towards Delhi on December 6 to press their demands, including a guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). Farmer union’s meet in Delhi tomorrow to plan Dec 6 march from Shambhu

“Tomorrow (Friday) we will hold a meeting at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi. We will present a blueprint also. On December 6, we will be marching towards Delhi from the Shambhu Morcha. This struggle will go on until our demands are met,” Pandher said in a self-made video posted on social media.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and KMSC will make people aware of the plans, he said, adding the protest has completed 284 days since February 13.

A day after assembly elections were held in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, he took a dig at the BJP, saying “The party will now forget the temple-mosque issue. Hindus will not be in danger for some time.”

On the ongoing violence in Manipur, Pandher said: “The way we are seeing Manipur burning, the local people there are alleging that the police and security forces are torturing their youth and the people there. The boys are missing from their village. We appeal to the Prime Minister himself to pay attention to them. Will the country run like this? All parties should rise above politics on Manipur. The way humanity is being disgraced is painful. Attention should be paid to it.”