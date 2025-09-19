Farmer unions demand early paddy procurement in Haryana

As harvesting kicks-off in most parts of the paddy growing region of Haryana, farmer unions have demanded an early procurement for the kharif season, schedule for which is yet to be announced by the government. Farmers holding a protest outside the office of Kurukshetra DC on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The activists have cited that the harvesting has already started, which will be at its peak by the end of this month and paddy and bajra crops have also started reaching the mandis of the state.

In view of this, members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) held a one-day fast on Thursday at the deputy commissioner (DC)’s office in various districts.

Faction president Gurnam Singh Charuni himself protested while fasting from 10 am to 4 pm outside the office of Kurukshetra DC.

Charuni said that paddy has started reaching the mandis since September 10 and the farmers have to depend on private players to sell their crop at lower prices.

“Punjab has started the purchase from September 16 but here the government seems to be waiting for October 1, which is a decades old practice. Government says that they purchase 24 crops on MSP, highest in the country and we have to push every time for many crops to be bought early. Other than paddy, bajra has been lying in the mandis for the last three weeks. Farmers have to sell them at about ₹800 cheaper than MSP to private players,” he added.

Submitting a memorandum to district administration in the name of chief minister, Charuni warned that if there is no decision till September 22, the union will be forced to block NH-44 thereafter.

The farmer leader also demanded that e-Kshatipurti portal that was closed on September 15, should be opened again till September 30 to allow more farmers to register crop damage due to rain or waterlogging.

The farmers have already expressed their apprehension over the losses due to adverse rain, decline in yield and stunted growth due to Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV).

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) state president Rattan Mann on Wednesday told HT that the state government should give relief to the farmers and purchase the crop even with 19% moisture content, unlike the norms of 17% or less.

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Monday said that he held a meeting with Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi, where he requested for early commencement of the upcoming crop procurement, prior to the scheduled date of October 1, so that farmers can sell their produce without inconvenience.

The Central government has accepted this request, the CM had said. However, no schedule for the procurement season has been issued yet.