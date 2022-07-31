Farmers’ agitation: Traffic on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway comes to halt
Serpentine queues of vehicles were witnessed as members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) laid siege to the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway near Mullanpur from 11am to 3pm as part of the state-wide agitation against the Union government on Sunday.
Farmers’ unions under the umbrella of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) were protesting across Punjab demanding fulfilment of pending demands including implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, cancellation of FIRs lodged against farmers during Delhi agitation and justice for farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri mishap.
Multiple diversions were created through villages along the highway for two wheelers and cars and heavy police was deployed on the spot. But, a number of heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses got stranded.
While farmers stated that they were forced to protest due to negligent behaviour of the government, commuters said the public should not face harassment in their fight with the government.
Gurvir Singh, a passenger of a bus which was stuck on the highway, said, “ I boarded the bus from Rajpura for Ferozepur. I was not aware of the farmer agitation and would have avoided travelling had I known.”
A bus conductor, Manpreet, said cars could move through the villages, but it is not possible for heavy vehicles due to narrow roads. “ Some of the passengers also argued with us, but there is nothing we can do,” he said.
BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leaders Sudagar Singh Ghudani and Gurpreet Singh said farmers have been forced to protest as their demands have still not been fulfilled by the Union government. “ We will continue the agitation after SKM chalks out a further action plan,” said Gurpreet.
Major disruption in rail traffic too
Railway traffic across the state saw major disruption after farmers blocked the tracks at various locations from 11 am to 3pm in response to the rail roko call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.
Railway authorities said trains were mainly affected on the Delhi-Amritsar rail route. The Ferozepur division of Northern Railways cancelled five trains, rescheduled eight and short-terminated two trains. Five passenger trains also remained stranded at the Ludhiana station for around two to three hours. Movement of trains resumed around 3.28 pm.
According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials in Ludhiana, protesters blocked railway tracks at numerous places including Goraya, Phillaur, Mullanpur Dakha, Mandi Ahmedgarh and Jagraon, resulting in harassment for passengers who had to either wait for hours or take other public transport to reach their destination despite having rail tickets reserved.
“Around 500 farmers across Ludhiana blocked the tracks from 11 am to 3 pm. The protest was peaceful, but resulted in harassment for passengers,” said a senior GRP officer.
Police distribute snacks
Ludhiana police along with members of city-based NGO Samvedna served langar along with snacks and tea to the stranded passengers at the railway station. Joint commissioner of police Narinder Bhargav also participated in the distribution process.
“I had to reach Amritsar for urgent work but my train got stuck here for more than three hours due to which I will have to extend my stay. However, I am grateful to police for serving food and water to all passengers”, said Manish Kumar.
GRP deputy superintendent of police Balram Rana said railways had prior information about the protest and thus adequate security arrangements were made.
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments
In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments. The office of the dean university instruction on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs). Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020.
LeT militant killed in encounter in Baramulla
One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Bhat was identified as a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, Irshad Ahmad Bhat. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
