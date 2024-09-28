Farmers dump rice to protest low basmati rates

On call of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), hundreds of farmers on Saturday piled up basmati crop outside the district administrative complex to protest the low price of basmati varieties in mandis of Punjab. Protesting farmers dump sacks of basmati rice along a street in Amritsar on September 28, 2024. (AFP)

Led by KMSC senior leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and district president Ranjit Singh Kler Bala, the farmers dumped the produce at the main gate of the complex and shouted slogans against centre and state government.

Growers of the basmati varieties PUSA-1509 and 1692 are upset as they are forced to sell their produce at a price which is much lower than that of last season. Pandher said, “Last year, these varieties were purchased at the rate of ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 per quintal. However, this year, the produce is being purchased only at the rate of ₹2,000 to ₹2,400. Produce of some farmers has been purchased at only ₹,1800 per quintal. The farmers are facing a great loss this year”.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said that if the rate of basmati dipped below ₹3,200 per quintal, the state government would bear this loss and compensate the growers accordingly. However, the government is mum now and farmers are feeling cheated. Owing to this great loss, the farmers and labourers associated with them can resort to suicide”, he added.

He also said, “Punjab has raised its voice for farmers and labourers of the entire country, that is why the Central government is discriminating against this state and its basmati crop is being crushed under feet. If the farmers do not get an adequate price, the stir will be intensified against the government”.

They said a protest will be held at Gurdaspur on September 30.