Karnal farmers protest delay in disbursement of payment

Hundreds of farmers on Tuesday held a protest at the Karnal co-operative sugar mill against the delay in the disbursement of payment. Hundreds of farmers on Tuesday held a protest at the Karnal co-operative sugar mill against the delay in the disbursement of payment. (REUTERS File Photo)

Due to rain, they curtailed their protest march, but raised slogans against the government at the rest house of the sugar mill.

Later, they ended the protest after handing over a memorandum to the managing director of the sugar mill Dr Pooja Bharti. The MD had assured them that the payments would be disbursed at the earliest to the remaining farmers.

A group of farmers protested outside the SDM office, Indri, demanding the disbursement of the payment to farmers from Piccadilly sugar mill in Bhadson. They handed over a memorandum to the SDM in support of their demand.

Surinder Singh, district president of the BKU, said that as per the policy, the sugar mills have to clear the dues of the farmers in 14 days, but the payments are unscheduled, and farmers were waiting for their dues.