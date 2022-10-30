Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers lift protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur home

Move comes day after Punjab government agreed to accept their demands, including compensation for crop damage, cattle loss owing to lumpy skin disease among others

Farmers lifted their protest outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s private residence in Sangrur on Saturday, a day after the Punjab government gave a written assurance to accept their demands. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Farmers lifted their protest outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s private residence in Sangrur on Saturday, a day after the Punjab government gave a written assurance to accept their demands. They also held a ‘victory rally’ to before leaving the site.

Farmers have been protesting outside CM Mann’s private residence since October 9. Their demands include release of compensation against damaged crops and cattle lost due to lumpy skin disease, enhancement in land acquisition relief, closure of a liquor manufacturing unit at Mansurwal village near Zira, cancellation of cases registered against farmers for burning crop residue and protesting, a bonus of 200 per quintal for stubble management, compensation and jobs to family members of two farmers who died during the protest.

Jhanda Singh Jethuke, one of the farmer leaders at the site, said, “The government has fixed a deadline for implementation of the accepted demands. If they fail to do so, we will start the agitation again.”

