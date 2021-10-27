Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers press for cotton crop relief, block Bathinda district administrative complex
Farmers press for cotton crop relief, block Bathinda district administrative complex

Farmers from eight districts under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) blocked the Bathinda district administrative complex during their protest for compensation for cotton crop hit by pest pink bollworm
The protesters said they would lift their indefinite dharna at Bathinda only if the state government announced compensation to farmers whose cotton crop was damaged in the pink bollworm attack. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 02:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda

Hundreds of farmers from eight districts under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) blocked the Bathinda district administrative complex (DAC) for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The protesters said they would lift their indefinite dharna only if the state government announced compensation to farmers whose cotton crop was damaged in the pink bollworm attack.

As farmers, including women, laid siege to the DAC, public dealing was paralysed for the second day.

The entire team of top officials including, the inspector general of police (IGP), deputy commissioner (DC) and senior superintendent of police (SSP), could not enter their respective offices at the DAC.

The public was harassed as they could not get their work done at the district secretariat. The protesters blocked entry to the secretariat by parking tractor-trolleys and locking the gates.

BKU senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke said the rural economy of the cotton-growing belt was hit after the pest attack this season.

The union is demanding financial assistance of 60,000 for farmers and 30,000 per family of farm labourers engaged in the cotton harvest.

Deputy commissioner Arvind Pal Sandhu said the administration was in constant touch with protesting farmer leaders to end the agitation.

“The entire matter is in the knowledge of the higher authorities and it will be resolved at the state government level,” said the DC.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
