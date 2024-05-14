 Farmers’ rail roko stir: Key trains in Chandigarh cancelled till May 16 - Hindustan Times
Farmers’ rail roko stir: Key trains in Chandigarh cancelled till May 16

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 14, 2024 09:06 AM IST

On Monday, Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Express (12411), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Chandigarh-Amritsar Express (12241), Firozpur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express (14630), SAS Nagar-Firozpur Cantt Express (14613) and Firozpur Cantt-SAS Nagar Express (14614) remained cancelled, railway officials said; All these trains will not operate till May 16, according to officials

Due to the ongoing farmers’ rail roko agitation near Shambhu border, several trains from Chandigarh to key stations in Punjab will remain cancelled till May 16.

Low occupancy trains have been cancelled to clear way for diverted long-route trains with higher occupancy amid the rail blockade on the Ambala-Sahnewal section near Shambhu border. (HT file)
Low occupancy trains have been cancelled to clear way for diverted long-route trains with higher occupancy amid the rail blockade on the Ambala-Sahnewal section near Shambhu border. (HT file)

On Monday, Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Express (12411), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Chandigarh-Amritsar Express (12241), Firozpur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express (14630), SAS Nagar-Firozpur Cantt Express (14613) and Firozpur Cantt-SAS Nagar Express (14614) remained cancelled, railway officials said.

All these trains will not operate till May 16, according to officials.

Two more trains, Amritsar-Chandigarh Express (12242) and Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629), will also remain cancelled till May 16.

These low occupancy trains have been cancelled to clear way for diverted long-route trains with higher occupancy amid the rail blockade on the Ambala-Sahnewal section near Shambhu border.

Farmers from Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) blocked the Delhi-Ambala-Amritsar railway track near the Shambhu border on April 17, demanding the release of three fellow protesters who were arrested in February and March during the ongoing farmers’ stir. Ever since, railways have cancelled the trains with low occupancy to prioritise clearance for diverted trains passing through Chandigarh.

