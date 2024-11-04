Farmers rue ‘poor’ amenities at Ludhiana mandis

The farmers waiting to sell their produce slammed the authorities over lack of basic amenities at the mandis even as lifting and procurement continued at a slow pace. District mandi officer Gurmatpal Singh said, “We have made temporary washrooms at the grain market on Gill road and will provide water and other basic facilities. Now, lifting is also being done properly.” (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Harnek Singh, 70, from Jodhan village has been sitting at the local grain market for the past eight days, waiting to sell his produce. He is not alone. Many have been waiting for days due to the delays in procurement and the moisture requirements set by arhtiyas.

The arhtiyas are not buying paddy with moisture content over 18%.

Farmers say they are struggling because of the lack of basic amenities at Dana Mandi on Gill Road and the grain market in Jodhan.

They alleged that facilities such as washrooms and drinking water are unavailable.

They alleged there is no proper shelter arrangements for them, forcing them to sleep close to their paddy stocks in open areas.

They urged the government for small shelters to protect them from the weather during these long waiting periods.

“We have to keep an eye on our produce constantly,” said Harnek Singh.

“Even though it is difficult to sit here day and night, we don’t have any other option as the arhtiyas are not accepting our crop with a bit more moisture,” he added.

Satinder Singh, another farmer, said the delay in lifting of has led to a space crunch at the grain markets.

He said farmers are unable to store their paddy safely and piles of the produce are scattered around. The farmers waiting at the mandis said this has worsened the congestion, making it harder for new arrivals to find space.

Joginder Singh from Bolara village said, “I have been sitting at the grain market on Gill road for the past eight days. My paddy has moisture of 18% and the arhtiyas refuse to buy it. We are sleeping near to our produce during night in fear as stray cattle and dogs are roaming around. The government should improve the facilities, ” he said.

An official from the procurement agency acknowledged the delay and space crunch.

The official said efforts are being made to improve the situation.

District mandi officer Gurmatpal Singh said, “We have made temporary washrooms at the grain market on Gill road and will provide water and other basic facilities. Now, lifting is also being done properly”.

According to the officials of the mandi board, 9,61,000 MT paddy has been purchased till Monday evening and 5,34,000 MT has been lifted.