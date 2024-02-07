 Farmers seeks release of crop compensation for last two years in Sirsa - Hindustan Times
Farmers seeks release of crop compensation for last two years in Sirsa

Farmers seeks release of crop compensation for last two years in Sirsa

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 07, 2024 10:24 AM IST

They announced to launch a protest on February 17, if their demands were not met by the state government

The farmers and labourers on Tuesday held a panchayat at Chautala village in Sirsa demanding the release of disbursement of crop loss compensation for the years 2022 and 2023.

Addressing the farmers, Bhartiya Kisan Union state youth president Ravi Azad said that crops were damaged in Sirsa district in 2022 and 2023 but the state government is yet to release the crop loss compensation. (HT Photo)
Addressing the farmers, Bhartiya Kisan Union state youth president Ravi Azad said that crops were damaged in Sirsa district in 2022 and 2023 but the state government is yet to release the crop loss compensation. (HT Photo)

They announced to launch a protest on February 17, if their demands were not met by the state government.

Addressing the farmers, Bhartiya Kisan Union state youth president Ravi Azad said that crops were damaged in Sirsa district in 2022 and 2023 but the state government is yet to release the crop loss compensation.

“The farmers have been facing apathy from the government and insurance companies. We will visit villages in Sirsa and appraise farmers about the delay in crop compensation release. We will take part in a nationwide protest on February 16. If the payment is not released, we will block the highway on the outskirts of Chautala village on February 17,” Ravi added.

