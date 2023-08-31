Ludhiana: Vet varsity experts sensitise farmers on monsoon care of fish ponds

The farmers were sensitised about the management of fish ponds with special reference to environmental fluctuations during monsoons during the monthly meeting of Innovative Fish Farmers Association (IFFA) at College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, on Thursday. HT Image

Vaneet Inder Kaur, coordinator of IFFA, Punjab, said the monsoon season management practices, including freeboard to accommodate rainwater, a maximum level sieved outlet to prevent stock escape/loss due to overflow, liming for pH control, dyke height to avert entry of flood water, along with unwanted polluting materials, from the catchment area, dyke strength to prevent dyke breach and stock loss, and entry of predatory/weed fish in the pond with canal water were discussed in detail.

Abhishek Srivastava acquainted the farmers with the importance of water quality management in fish growth and health management, while Amit Mandal apprised the farmers of different methods for sustainable development and maintenance of optimal population of natural food in aquaculture ponds for higher productivity. Additionally, farmers’ queries to control snails in fish ponds during monsoon were also addressed with suitable preventive solutions and control measures.

Meera D Ansal, dean of the College of Fisheries, said the monthly meetings of IFFA keep the farmers connected with the university to receive regular technical updates and quick redressal to their problems/queries. Additionally, feedback received from the farmers also helps in designing need-based problem-solving research of regional importance, she added.

Director of extension education Parkash Singh Brar said the next meeting of IFFA will be held during the upcoming Pashu Palan Mela in the university from September 14-15, where the association will set up an exhibition stall to interact with fish farmers and other stakeholders associated with fisheries supply chain and aspiring to adopt fish farming as an enterprise or subsidiary integrated activity for higher income.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said the linkages between the scientists and the farmers need to be braced up for effective adoption and replication of technology advancements to address upcoming challenges under the pressure of climate change, production targets, processing, food safety and marketing snags.