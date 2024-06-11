Farmers to get uninterrupted power supply: CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said the state government was committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during the paddy season. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann says a mechanism is in place for time-bound redressal of power-related complaints.

Chairing a meeting with officials, the CM categorically said the state government would ensure a minimum eight hours of power supply during the sowing season and necessary directions had been issued to the PSPCL and the PSTCL. “Comprehensive arrangements have been made for meeting the power demand that is much more than the demand anticipated by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited,” he said.

The CM also said that a round-the-clock mechanism was in place for time-bound redressal of power-related complaints. He reiterated that the state had scripted a new success story by introducing several reforms in the power sector, like purchasing Goindwal power plant ₹1,080 crore that was earlier owned by a private company.

“It is a matter of pride and satisfaction that 90% consumers in the state are getting zero power bill due to pro-people decisions of the state government,” he added.