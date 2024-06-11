 Farmers to get uninterrupted power supply: CM - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farmers to get uninterrupted power supply: CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 12, 2024 05:26 AM IST

According to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, minimum eight hours of power supply during the sowing season will be ensured.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said the state government was committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during the paddy season.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann says a mechanism is in place for time-bound redressal of power-related complaints.
Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann says a mechanism is in place for time-bound redressal of power-related complaints.

Chairing a meeting with officials, the CM categorically said the state government would ensure a minimum eight hours of power supply during the sowing season and necessary directions had been issued to the PSPCL and the PSTCL. “Comprehensive arrangements have been made for meeting the power demand that is much more than the demand anticipated by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited,” he said.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The CM also said that a round-the-clock mechanism was in place for time-bound redressal of power-related complaints. He reiterated that the state had scripted a new success story by introducing several reforms in the power sector, like purchasing Goindwal power plant 1,080 crore that was earlier owned by a private company.

“It is a matter of pride and satisfaction that 90% consumers in the state are getting zero power bill due to pro-people decisions of the state government,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers to get uninterrupted power supply: CM
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On