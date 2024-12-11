Farmers to resume Delhi march on Dec 14: Pandher

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) convener Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said protesting farmers will resume their foot march to Delhi on December 14. Sarwan Singh Pandher (c), during a press conference at Shambhu border on Tuesday. (PTI)

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of Samyuta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and KMM held on Tuesday.

Pandher said they have received no message from the government for holding talks.

“The decision to resume the foot march was taken after both the forums - KMM and SKM (NP) met to discuss all the circumstances. The Union government has ample time to initiate talks with us otherwise we will resume our march on December 14,” Pandher said.

He added that they didn’t want to give any excuse to the Union government to blame the farmer unions for not giving time and showing any interest in talks to resolve the issue.

Pandher added: “We did not want farmers to be blamed that they do not want to hold talks to find a way out. We gave time...but there has been no message from the government (Centre) side for talks. So, the path to agitation is open.”

Agitating farmers suspended their foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border on Sunday after some of them sustained injuries in tear gas shelling by Haryana security personnel who thwarted yet another attempt by the protesters to cross the Punjab-Haryana border.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast-unto-death entered the 15th day on Tuesday.

According to the farm unions, Dallewal’s health has deteriorated and all of his four body vitals – blood pressure, pulse, temperature and respiratory rate - were being continuously monitored by a team of doctors.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told reporters at the Khanauri border protest site that during the past 15 days, Dallewal has grown weak and required support to walk.

“Doctors are monitoring his vital signs. His weight has fallen by more than 11 kg and his blood sugar levels are fluctuating,” Kohar said.

PTI reported that at Dallewal’s native village Dalewal in Punjab, the villagers did not have any food on Tuesday in support of the fast-unto-death.

The farmer unions urged people at large to hold fast on December 12 in support of Dallewal.

Pandher also appealed to Punjabi singers and other celebrities that they should talk about farmers’ issues at the start of their events, saying it will help act as a support to the farmers’ cause.

Tejveer Singh, spokesperson, BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) said ahead of their next attempt on December 14, the farmers will observe “Prarthna Diwas ” on December 11 for the success of the ongoing protest and better health of Dallewal.

“We urge all the people to pray for the ongoing protest and Dallewal’s health on December 11,” Tejveer said.

He informed that farmers would hold functions on December 13 at both the protest sites — Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana —to mark 10 months of the ongoing protest.

Farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Besides a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.