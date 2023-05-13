Two teens killed, three injured in Karnal road accident

Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries after the SUV they were traveling in overturned on NH-44 near Madhuban in Karnal, the police said on Saturday. The police said the deceased have been identified as Aman Kumar (18) of Siwah village in Panipat and Abhishek (19) of Ugran Kheri village in Panipat. While, the injured have been identified as Mohit, Harsh and Ajay, all teenagers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the incident took place around 4am when the victims were returning to Panipat from a party to celebrate their Class 12 results.

The police said when they reached near Madhuban, a tire of their vehicle burst and the driver lost control over the vehicle. The vehicle overturned on the service road, leaving them badly injured. They were taken to a hospital and doctors declared Aman and Abhishek brought dead and the others were admitted.

Madhuban police station in-charge Tarsem Kumar said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination and the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.