Three killed in SUV-truck collision in Jhajjar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 01, 2023 12:53 AM IST

A spokesman of Jhajjar police said six persons from Uttar Pradesh were going to Khadli in Jhajjar to work at the national thermal power plant

: Three persons were killed and as many injured when an SUV collided with a truck in Jhajjar on Friday.

Three killed in SUV-truck collision in Jhajjar (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Three killed in SUV-truck collision in Jhajjar (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The injured persons were rushed to Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak, where they are undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Firoj Khan, 18, Jitender, 22, and Aftab, 30, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

A spokesman of Jhajjar police said six persons from Uttar Pradesh were going to Khadli in Jhajjar to work at the national thermal power plant.

“When they reached Gurugram Road in Jhajjar, a speeding truck collided with their SUV and three of the occupants died on the spot and as many received injuries. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the truck driver,” the spokesman added.

18 workers injured after canter overturs in Hisar

As many as 18 workers sustained injuries when the canter they were travelling in overturned after a truck hit the vehicle near Hisar’s Barwala in the wee hours of Friday. The incident took place when the labourers were heading towards Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan. The labourers were rushed to various hospitals in Hisar and their condition is reported to be out of danger.

Story Saved
