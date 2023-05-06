Rohtak: Two killed, one injured in road accident

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 06, 2023 09:18 PM IST

The deceased have been identified as Bijender (24) of Mahendragarh and Amandeep (25) of Charkhi Dadri. Both were working at Nangal Chaudhary toll booth

Two persons were killed and one received injuries after their Bolero pick-up was hit by a truck in Mahendragarh on Friday night, said the police on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Bijender (24) of Mahendragarh and Amandeep (25) of Charkhi Dadri. Both were working at Nangal Chaudhary toll booth and the incident took place when they were returning to the toll booth from Rajasthan.

A spokesman of Mahendragarh police said the victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy. The truck driver managed to flee the spot.

“The police have seized the truck and the driver is on the run. He has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the spokesman added.

