Fatehabad immigration agent booked for duping three of 20 lakh

The victims made payments, online and in person in Chandigarh, on the assurance that the Fatehabad-based immigration agent would help them move to Vancouver
A Fatehabad-based immigration agent was booked in Chandigarh for duping three of ₹20 lakh. (HT File)
A Fatehabad-based immigration agent was booked in Chandigarh for duping three of 20 lakh. (HT File)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police booked a Fatehabad-based immigration agent for cheating three people of 20 lakh on the pretext of helping them go abroad.

Police said the victims, Rajat of Mori Gate Manimajra, Rajan of Samadhi Gate Manimajra and Sukhdev of Kaithanam District Kaithal, Haryana had paid 7 lakh, 6 lakh and 7 lakh respectively to the accused, identified as Vajinder Singh Yadav of Dehman village, Fatehabad, Haryana.

The three had made the payments, online and in person at a hotel in Industrial Area Phase 1, on the assurance that the accused would help them move to Vancouver, Canada. The accused, however, was unable to send them abroad and gave the cheque in February 2021 which did not clear and bounced due to insufficient funds.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immigration Act has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

