Fatehabad: Samain village residents oppose installation of power meters outside homes

Fatehabad: Samain village residents oppose installation of power meters outside homes

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 31, 2023 11:31 PM IST

Haryana Sarpanch Association president Ranbir Singh, who is the sarpanch of Samain village in Tohana assembly segment, said the government is trying to handover power (electricity work) to private companies and they are trying to install meters outside the houses in the village

Residents of Samain village in Fatehabad district on Sunday held a panchayat and threatened power officials not to enter their village to install power meters outside their houses. The villagers warned that the officials will be responsible if any untoward incident occurs during their entry in the village.

HT Image
HT Image

Haryana Sarpanch Association president Ranbir Singh, who is the sarpanch of Samain village in Tohana assembly segment, said the government is trying to handover power (electricity work) to private companies and they are trying to install meters outside the houses in the village.

“The meters are installed inside the houses, why does the government want to install them outside? The entire villagers are against this and if any worker of the power department or contractor tries to enter the village to install electric meters, he/she would be responsible,” he added.

Rashtriya Sarv Khap spokesman Sube Singh Samain said the government is installing these meters to manifold the electric supply.

“Instead of providing power on time, this government is trying to install meters outside the homes. The government is making attempt in Tohana assembly to bring a tension situation between administration and villagers,” he added.

