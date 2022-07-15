Fatehgarh Sahib: ₹8.9-lakh robbery case cracked, 3 held
Fatehgarh Sahib : The district police have solved the ₹8.9 lakh robbery with the arrest of three persons.
The accused have been identified as Jagmel Singh, 30 of Akot village, Bikramjeet Singh, 26, of Asmanpur village and Amreek Singh, 28, of Behal village in Patiala district. The police have also recovered ₹8.2 lakh, a .32 bore revolver, eight cartridges and bike used in the crime.
In a release, DIG, Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused robbed a scrap dealer, Parminder Singh of Sirhind, of ₹8.9 lakh after throwing chilli powder into his eyes on June 27. They also fired a gunshot at him when he resisted, he said. A case under Sections 307, 397, 34 of the IPC and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was registered on Parminder’s statement at the Mandi Gobindgarh police station, he added.
Bhullar said a team anti-narcotics cell-cum-special operation cell under supervision of SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal nabbed the accused with cash, a revolver and bike.
He said accused Amreek Singh had knowledge about the cash dealings of the scrap dealer. Jagmel is a two-wheeler mechanic and Bikramjeet is a labourer.
SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said the accused were produced in a local court which sent them to three-day police remand.
Mercury drops as rain lashes Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: The maximum temperatures registered a drop at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday after rains lashed the two states and their common capital Chandigarh. Chandigarh received heavy rain in the evening, according to the meteorological department here. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in Haryana and Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala in Punjab received showers during the day, it said. Chandigarh's maximum temperature settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius.
Paddy season: Punjab govt temporarily suspends takeover of illegally occupied ‘shamlat’ land
Chandigarh : The Punjab rural development and panchayats department has temporarily suspended drive to evict illegally occupied “shamlat” (village common land) owing to paddy sown over most the land listed for the takeover. Since the Aam Aadmi Party government took over the reins, the department has taken possession of at least 5,700 acres of common village land, and 10,000 acres are yet to be evicted, said an official.
Solapur’s global teacher prize winner off on fulbright fellowship to upskill
A primary school teacher from Solapur, 34, Ranjitsinh Disale, made headlines in 2020 when he received the UK-based Varkey Foundation's Global Teacher Prize, which comes with an award of $1 million. Then he made news again, when he decided to share 50% of the prize money with the nine other finalists. From August to December, he will focus on researching the goal of peace through education. War is causing an education crisis, he says.
Corruption case: Gilzian’s nephew sent to police custody till July 17
A Mohali court on Thursday sent nephew of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, Daljit Singh Gilzian, to police custody till July 17, a day after he was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for allegedly acting as a middleman to collect bribes and kickbacks on behalf of his uncle, who is facing corruption charges. Daljit was arrested from his residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh on Wednesday.
Updated AQI warning system to form backbone of new Grap
The air pollution forecasting model that will inform what degree of pollution control curbs should be in place has an accuracy of 80% and is being improved further this year, scientists involved in the process said, explaining the updates will also bring the ability to assess whether the restrictions are helping.
