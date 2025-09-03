Father of IAS officer loses 58 lakh in digital arrest in Mohali

In a case of cyber fraud, scammers impersonating CBI officials “digitally arrested” and duped Jagdish Chander Garg, father of senior Punjab IAS officer Vikas Garg, currently serving as principal secretary, housing and urban development department, of ₹58.5 lakh. Police said notices were issued to the banks concerned under Section 94 of the BNSS, following which account details and KYC documents were obtained. (iStock)

According to the complaint lodged with the cyber police, Garg received a call from an unidentified number. The caller, introducing himself as a CBI officer, displayed a forged ID card and other fake documents to establish credibility. Under pressure, Garg was forced to transfer ₹30.5 lakh to a Yes Bank account and ₹28 lakh to an IndusInd Bank account, resulting in a total loss of ₹58.5 lakh.

Police said notices were issued to the banks concerned under Section 94 of the BNSS, following which account details and KYC documents were obtained. Investigations revealed that the Yes Bank account was registered in the name of Sagar, a resident of Rishabh Tower, Karkardooma, East Delhi, while the IndusInd Bank account was in the name of Sajid Ahmed alias Gafar Patel.

The preliminary probe confirmed that the accused used forged documents and fake identity cards, impersonating CBI and other law enforcement officials, to extort money under the guise of a digital arrest.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 308(2), 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the BNSS, along with Sections 61(2), 66-C, and 66-D of the IT Act.

Officials said efforts are underway to determine whether the bank accounts were opened using fraudulent documents and to identify the actual perpetrators behind the scam.