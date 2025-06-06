Father of two held for raping 3-year-old girl in Zirakpur

In a deeply disturbing incident, a labourer allegedly raped a home-alone three-year-old girl after luring her with a chocolate in Zirakpur. After the mother noticed her daughter struggling to walk, she took her to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors discovered the sexual assault. (HT)

After sexually assaulting the toddler, the accused, identified as Salam, also inserted a matchstick into her genitalia, the child’s mother complained to the police.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused, who is married and has two children, on Thursday.

The crime took place on May 31, but details emerged the following day, they said.

The child remained under treatment for four days, and after her discharge on Wednesday, her mother approached the police, who sprang into action and arrested the accused.

“My daughter herself told me that she’s in pain and was continuously pointing to the man, who lured her with chocolate,” said the child’s mother, also a daily wage labourer.

The accused is not known to the family. “We’re from Bihar and like us, he also came here for work. We don’t know him,” she told police.

The accused is facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which covers punishment for rape.

Teen visiting friend raped by her uncle in Panchkula

In another sexual crime against children, a 13-year-old girl visiting her friend in Chandigarh was raped by her uncle on June 2.

The man was asked by his niece to drop her friend home. However, he took her to his house and sexually assaulted her, said police.

Police were alerted by the teenager’s grandmother, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, lives in Chandigarh and works as a domestic helper in Panchkula. Subsequently, a medical examination of the child confirmed the rape.

Acting immediately, police arrested the accused from Chandigarh on June 4. He was identified as Sanjiv, alias Sanju, 42, a sanitation worker in Chandigarh.

He was booked under Section 64(1) (rape) of the BNS and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at the Sector-5 police station in Panchkula.