Father–son duo attacked over driver’s unpaid wages

A dispute over unpaid wages after the dismissal of a driver allegedly triggered a brutal attack on a businessman and his father near the Zirakpur–Patiala road, following which police registered an attempt to murder case against the driver, his friend and three unidentified accused. The duo allegedly asked him to leave the job due to his habit of excessive drinking. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the victims, Sahib Singh Rana and his father Jarnail Singh, run a car-related business and had employed Jeevan Singh as a driver for around eight months. The duo allegedly asked him to leave the job due to his habit of excessive drinking.

After his removal, Jeevan Singh’s family reportedly approached the victims and requested that his pending salary not be paid directly to him, claiming he would misuse the money. Acting on their request, Sahib Singh transferred the payment to the family instead, police said.

The matter escalated on January 21, when Jeevan Singh allegedly called Sahib Singh and threatened him, demanding that the money be paid to him directly and warning of consequences if the demand was not met.

Police said that around 2 pm the same day Jeevan Singh, along with another identified accused Deepu and three unidentified persons, reached the victims’ office near the Zirakpur–Patiala road. The accused allegedly restrained both father and son and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

The assault left both victims bleeding from multiple injuries. Bystanders rushed them to a nearby hospital, from where doctors referred them to the Civil Hospital, Dhakoli. Due to the seriousness of their condition, doctors later shifted them to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh where they continue to receive treatment.

Police registered an FIR under BNS Sections 109, 118(1), 115(2), 191(3) and 190. Officials said they have identified two accused and are conducting raids to trace the remaining three suspects. The investigation is ongoing.