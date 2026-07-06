Bikers performing wheelie stunt block ambulance in Bengaluru, one held | Video

The footage, recorded from inside the ambulance, circulated widely on social media. It showed the ambulance struggling to make progress as the riders occupied the road. The video also appeared to show several pillion riders travelling without helmets, sparking widespread public outrage and demands for action against those responsible.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2.30 am on Saturday on the stretch between Goraguntepalya and Yeshwanthpur . The ambulance was carrying a patient who required urgent medical attention when five or six bikers allegedly rode recklessly in front of the emergency vehicle, performing wheelies and preventing it from moving despite its siren blaring continuously.

A man has been detained after a video showing a group of motorcyclists allegedly blocking an ambulance while performing wheelies on a road in Karnataka's Bengaluru went viral , prompting police to launch an investigation into everyone involved.

North Division Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police B Jaya Prakash said officers acted swiftly after the video came to the department's attention on social media.

"We have taken the incident seriously after social media users drew the department's attention to it. On Monday morning, we detained one person in connection with the incident. He is being interrogated, and based on the investigation, we will take stringent action against all the offenders involved," he said.

Jaya Prakash said preventing an ambulance from proceeding was a grave offence as it could put a patient's life at risk.

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"No person will be allowed to escape the clutches of the law for playing with the life of a patient. We are identifying the remaining bikers through the viral video, CCTV footage and other technical evidence. Strict legal action will be initiated against everyone found to be involved," he said.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the route between Goraguntepalya and Yeshwanthpur and analysing the viral video to identify the motorcycles, riders and pillion passengers seen in the footage.