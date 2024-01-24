Father-son duo die of suffocation in Jalandhar

A father-son duo died of suffocation after they left a coal brazier burning in their room in Jalandhar’s Dhakka Colony on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Another relative who was also asleep in the room survived and was hospitalised. A father-son duo died of suffocation after they left a coal brazier burning in their room in Jalandhar’s Dhakka Colony on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Ram Bali, 50, and Naveen Kumar, 24. Naveen’s cousin Rajesh, who was inside the room, told the police that he had managed to raise the alarm in a subconscious state following which neighbours rushed them to the hospital, where the father and son were declared brought dead.