Father-son duo held with 4kg heroin, 5.4 lakh drug money

AMRITSAR : Police on Saturday busted a heroin smuggling racket being operated in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts with the arrest of a father-son duo.

The police have also recovered 4kg heroin suspected to be smuggled from across the border, ₹5.4 lakh drug money and a Hyundai Verna car.

The arrested have been identified as Balwinder Singh and his son Sukhchain Singh of Rao Ke Hisar village falling under the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur district.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-detective) Jagjit Singh Walia said: “We had a tip-off that the accused were looking for customers at Kot Budha village of Tarn Taran district and a team was sent to nab them. A case was registered at the Sultanwind police station under the NDPS Act.”

The accused were arrested with 2kg of heroin at Kot Budha village. During investigation, a raid was conducted at the accused’s residence and another consignment of 2kg heroin was recovered. “The investigation is at the preliminary stage and our teams are working to identify and nab the other members of the gang, Wali said.

The operation was launched under the supervision of additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurunderpal Singh Nagra. Officials privy to the development said the heroin was smuggled from across the border using drone. However, the DCP said their investigation to ascertain the linkages to the seizure was still on. The DCP said the accused had been active in selling drugs in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts.