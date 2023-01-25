Father-son duo killed as tractor-trailer overturns in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

A 13-year-old boy and his father were killed as their tractor-trailer on which they were travelling overturned near the Fatehabad village falling on the Attari-Kapurthala road in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Singh (40) and his son Jobanpreet Singh of Rampur village in Amritsar. The incident took place when the father-son were on their way to their home after looking after their rented-agriculture land situated in Fatehabad village.

When the duo reached near a private school situated on the outskirts of Fatehabad village, their tractor-trailer overturned. Both the father-son died on the spot. Soon after knowing about the incident, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Goindwal Sahib, Arun Kumar along with other police personnel reached the spot and sent the bodies to Tarn Taran civil hospital for their post-mortem.