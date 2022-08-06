Fazilka authorities orders revival of century-old Badha lake; cancels allotted plots on its land
: The Fazilka district authorities have cancelled the plots allotted by panchayat on the land of century-old Badha lake in Badha village and ordered to revive the water body within six months.
In response to an RTI application, the office of the additional deputy commissioner (development), Fazilka, revealed that during investigation last month by the then ADC, Sagar Setia, it was found that the 5-5 marla plots to 69 people were allotted arbitrarily and executed in an unlawful manner and as a result, they stand revoked.
“Within six months, the old Badha lake at the site must be revived under MNREGA and the allotment of plots be revoked,” Setia had ordered before his posting as ADC, Ferozepur, few days back.
The orders were on Friday implemented by the Fazilka administration.
Navdeep Asija, secretary (GWAF), one of the torch bearers working to revive the lake, said that on the occasion of 11th Anand Utsav, an annual environment festival of Fazilka region organized by Graduates Welfare Association Fazilka, (GWAF), citizens of Fazilka will gather for bhoomi pooja to start the revival work of Old Badha Lake at Fazilka on August 11.
Manoj Tripathi, an advocate, said that due to unplanned development and by diverting the water, this lake dried up which affected the ecology of the area badly and has left many such smaller horseshoe lakes on its banks dry.
“The lake-bed is now listed as panchayat land in the local revenue department’s documents and has been leased out for cultivation. The ground water level has gone down to 40 m below the level,” he said.
Punjab and Haryana HC fines runaway couple found vacationing after claiming threat
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined a runaway couple with ₹10,000 after police reported that the couple, after claiming a threat to their life, were on verification found unavailable for assessment owing to a honeymoon — as reported by their landlord. In the plea taken up on July 27, the couple had claimed that they had married against the wishes of their parents and claimed a threat to their life.
Punjab Congress protests against ‘backbreaking’ inflation
Punjab Congress on Friday held a protest against the “backbreaking” inflation in the country and imposition of goods and services tax on essential items. After staging a protest at the Congress Bhawan, party workers tried to march towards Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the governor, but were stopped on the way by the city police. Police used water cannons to stop them and detained some leaders and workers who were later released.
Congress workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal against inflation, corruption, unemployment and GST on all items. They also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government. The protest was led by former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former chairman of Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh and they also courted arrest after a brief protest.
Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that citizens attaining the age of 18 years after January 1 will now get four opportunities a year to register as a voter. Raju, along with additional CEO, Punjab, B Srinivasan, said that the process of collection of Aadhar number of registered electors on a voluntary basis has begun.
Five held for Karnal man’s murder
The detective staff of Karnal police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 36-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on July 29. Police have arrested five accused who have been identified as Vishal, Rahul and Sawan of Karnal and Vinay and Ajay of Panipat district. In-charge of detective staff, Harjinder Singh said the accused would be produced before the court to seek remand.
