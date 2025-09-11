Fazilka cops arrest Akali leader Nardev in 2024 Jalalabad clash case

Fazilka police on Wednesday arrested Shiromani Akali Dal leader Nardev Singh Bobby Mann from Chandigarh in connection with a violent clash that broke out outside the block development and panchayat officer’s (BDPO) office in Fazilka’s Jalalabad last year during nominations for panchayat polls. Nardev Singh Bobby Mann was produced in the court late last night and sent to one-day police remand. (HT)

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh confirmed the arrest and said, “A special police team apprehended Nardev from Chandigarh.”

Nardev Mann was produced in the court late last night and sent to one-day police remand. He will be presented again in the Jalalabad court on Thursday .

According to officials, the case dates back to October 2024, when a clash broke out between rival groups over allegations of irregularities in the nomination process. The clash turned violent with groups resorting to stone-pelting and even firing.

During the unrest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mandeep Singh Brar, contesting for the post of sarpanch from Muhammad Wala village, sustained a bullet injury to his chest.

Police registered a case against SAD leaders Vardev Singh Noni Mann, his brother Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, who had earlier contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Ferozepur, Harpinder Singh Mann, and 15–20 unidentified persons under various charges, including attempt to murder.

The complaint was lodged by Gurpreet Singh, another candidate for the post of sarpanch from Chak Suhelewala village.

In his statement, Gurpreet alleged that he was the intended target, but the bullet struck Brar, who was standing nearby. Gurpreet further claimed that he had earlier objected to the nomination papers filed by Harpinder Singh, son of Vardev, which allegedly triggered the enmity.

According to him, the Mann brothers and their supporters pelted stones before Vardev opened fire.

Police claimed that the clash was the result of an old dispute over alleged illegal possession of panchayat land, where a private school run by the accused families is situated. Following complaints, the government had withdrawn the school’s no-objection certificate, leading to further animosity.

Police said further investigations are ongoing.