F&CC Ludhiana discusses 205 development works; debars contractor over delay

The Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) continued its meeting for the second day at the Mayor Camp Office near Rose Garden on Thursday and discussed 105 resolutions related to development works in the city.

Earlier on Wednesday, around 100 proposals were taken up. So far, 205 resolutions have been read and discussed, while the remaining proposals will be considered on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by mayor Inderjit Kaur and attended by municipal commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar, deputy mayor Prince Johar, along with zonal commissioners and other officials.

During the meeting, several work orders related to roads and sewerage works were approved. Two proposals were cancelled, while five to seven were kept pending for the next meeting due to the need for clarification or revised estimates.

The committee debarred one contractor firm, Garg and Enterprises, for failing to start development work of a park in the North constituency despite issuance of a work order. Members said strict action would be taken against contractors who delay projects.

The Tehbazaari branch also demanded two new vehicles for lifting temporary encroachments, stating that the existing vehicles were in a poor condition. The committee approved the purchase of four vehicles — one for each zone — to strengthen anti-encroachment drives.

Some resolutions related to recruitment of sanitation workers and sewer cleaners were kept pending. The municipal commissioner suggested that the matter be discussed by a newly formed committee, which will assess the requirement of staff and ensure proper selection. The mayor is yet to formally announce the committee, but members said it would be constituted shortly.

Among the cancelled proposals were one regarding appointment of a part-time advocate for the Municipal Corporation and another related to construction work in Kundunpuri. A proposal to install open gyms was also kept pending. Certain resolutions were deferred due to incorrect estimates and will be brought again in the next meeting after revision.

Meanwhile, F&CC members sought clarification from officials regarding the ongoing super suction cleaning of sewer lines. They asked for a detailed status report and reasons for delay, if any, in completion of the work.