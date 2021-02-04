IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fearing backlash, candidates avoid BJP symbol in Punjab civic polls
Bathinda BJP president Vinod Kumar Binta (extreme right) filing his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Bhucho Mandi municipal council. (HT Photo)
Bathinda BJP president Vinod Kumar Binta (extreme right) filing his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Bhucho Mandi municipal council. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Fearing backlash, candidates avoid BJP symbol in Punjab civic polls

Candidates loyal to the party are reluctant to use the symbol due to the farmers’ agitation and most are contesting as Independents in the state’s Doaba region
READ FULL STORY
By Gagandeep Jassowal and Harpreet Kaur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST

The farmers’ agitation has generated such a crisis for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the grassroots level in Punjab that for the urban local body (ULB) polls in the state on February 14, candidates it is backing, or is known to support, are standing as independents. The last date for filing papers was Wednesday.

The saffron party couldn’t field its candidates on all seats in 18 urban local bodies of Doaba region, comprising Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts. Here, polls are scheduled in 22 urban local bodies, including Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur municipal corporations. BJP office-bearers, who are in charge of polls, said the party has fielded all candidates in Nawanshahr (19 in 19 wards), Mukerian (15 in 15) and 49 in 50 wards of Hoshiarpur.

In Jalandhar district, the BJP failed to field a single candidate in Kartarpur municipal council and two nagar panchayats of Lohian and Mehtapur. BJP in-charges of Lohian and Mehatpur, Sudarshan Sobti and Amarjit Singh, for Kartarpur, said, “Our candidates are contesting independently in both nagar panchayats. Our representatives have been threatened by the Congress and the SAD.”

Congress general secretary and Kartarpur improvement trust chairman, Rana Randhawa, rubbished these charges. “The BJP has lost ground in Punjab due to anti-farmer policies,” said Randhawa. Seeking anonymity, a senior BJP leader said candidates were reluctant due to farmer agitation, and most were contesting independently.

In Hoshiarpur district, where the party has a good grip on the ground, it has managed to field maximum candidates in four ULBs including Hoshiarpur Mukerian, in 12 of 15 in Dasuya and in 10 of 15 of in Tanda. It has found it tough in Garhdiwala (four of 11) and some other bodies.

In Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Poonam Manik, BJP district president said the party found just six candidates for Rahon (13 wards) and three against a total of 15 seats in Banga municipal council. SBS Nagar BJP general secretary Pritpal Bajaj said, “Party workers fear contesting the polls as Banga is a small town and their candidature can hit the spirit of brotherhood.”

Rakesh Duggal, the Kapurthala BJP president, said the party had fielded candidates in 38 of the 50 wards in teh MC. Senior BJP leader and former cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia said there were a large number of wards in towns, where party leaders were being threatened and prevented from filing nomination. “We are compiling the data and will take this up at the state level,” he said.

Bathinda BJP president to fight as Independent

Fearing a backlash from farmer unions, the Bathinda district BJP president Vinod Kumar Binta filed nomination his papers as an Independent candidate from Bhucho Mandi municipal council. Binta of Bhucho town was accompanied by his close aides.

“We want to avoid any conflict with farmer unions in the electoral battle. Farmer unions are opposing the BJP from holding any political or social programme, hence I am contesting as an Independent,” he said, evading a direct reply on whether he had the support of the state party leadership.

BJP office-bearers feigned ignorance that the district head is not contesting on the party symbol. No one from the district was apprised of Vinod’s decision, party sources said. “It causes embarrassment to the party when the electioneering is on and the BJP is trying to establish itself electorally,” said a source in the BJP.

For Bathinda MC, the BJP managed to field candidates only on 42 of 50 wards. The Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the AAP filed papers for all 50 seats.

Dushyant Gautam, in-charge of Punjab BJP affairs, said Binta is being expelled for anti-party activities. “He crossed the party lines by contesting as an Independent. There will be a strict bar on him for rejoining the party for the next six years,” said Gautam, also the national general secretary of the party.

Over 2,000 file papers in Majha region

As many as 2,078 candidates filed their nominations for two municipal corporations (MC), 11 nagar councils (NCs) and three nagar panchayats (NPs) in the Majha region districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

Here, no trend could be established yet, but in Amritsar district, 156 candidates, including 50 of the Congress, 27 of the SAD, 28 of the AAP and 11 of the BJP, have filed the nominations for Jandiala NC (15 wards).

In Gurdaspur district, 912 nominations have been filed. For Batala MC (50 wards), 420 nominations have been filed. In Pathankot district’s Pathankot MC (50 wards), 336 nominations have been filed.

(With inputs from Vishal Joshi in Bathinda and Anil Sharma in Amritsar)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Bathinda BJP president Vinod Kumar Binta (extreme right) filing his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Bhucho Mandi municipal council. (HT Photo)
Bathinda BJP president Vinod Kumar Binta (extreme right) filing his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Bhucho Mandi municipal council. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Fearing backlash, candidates avoid BJP symbol in Punjab civic polls

By Gagandeep Jassowal and Harpreet Kaur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Candidates loyal to the party are reluctant to use the symbol due to the farmers’ agitation and most are contesting as Independents in the state’s Doaba region
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Highway 22 was closed for traffic at Kufri and Narkanda near Shimla due to the snowfall. Kufri received 8cm of snowfall on Thursday. (HT file photo)
National Highway 22 was closed for traffic at Kufri and Narkanda near Shimla due to the snowfall. Kufri received 8cm of snowfall on Thursday. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Tourists welcome first snowfall of the year in Shimla

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on Thursday morning, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait attends Punjabi singer Galav Waraich's performance during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo )
BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait attends Punjabi singer Galav Waraich's performance during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo )
india news

In 10 days from now, Punjab to hold civic polls; farmers' stir big challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Several BJP leaders in Punjab accused the SAD and Congress of threatening its representatives, the Congress, however, denied the claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
20 firms show interest in power privatisation in Chandigarh
20 firms show interest in power privatisation in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

20 firms show interest in power privatisation in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The final count of companies that have expressed interest in privatisation of the Chandigarh power department is 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid vaccine dose wastage below 5% in Chandigarh
Covid vaccine dose wastage below 5% in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Covid vaccine dose wastage below 5% in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Officials said the vial is opened only after around six to seven beneficiaries arrive at the vaccination site
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House.
A view of Parliament House.
chandigarh news

J&K, Ladakh fully integrated into mainstream, govt tells RS

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy says 613 separatists, overground workers and stone pelters were detained in J&K since August 2019 and 430 of them have been released so far
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCC cadets during a training session at the Combined Army Training Camp (CATC) at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)
NCC cadets during a training session at the Combined Army Training Camp (CATC) at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Armed forces preparatory institute to come up in Hoshiarpur

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone of Sardar Bahadur Amin Chand Soni Armed Forces Preparatory Institute at Hoshirapur’s Bajwara village, according to a government statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Left) Ujjal Dosanjh, a former premier of British Columbia, has tweeted an open letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, urging him to order a probe into the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day.
(Left) Ujjal Dosanjh, a former premier of British Columbia, has tweeted an open letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, urging him to order a probe into the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day.
chandigarh news

Former BC premier writes to CJI for probe into Red Fort violence

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:43 PM IST
In an open letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Ujjal Dosanjh has sought a probe by a special investigation team, terming the violence a criminal conspiracy to undermine the farmers’ protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
The transfers of two of the four police officers will be effective from April 1. (HT file photo)
The transfers of two of the four police officers will be effective from April 1. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Four IPS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:23 AM IST
2001-batch officer Fulzele has been posted as IGP, Crime, while Bimal Gupta will replace him as principal, Police Training College, Daroh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Up to January 29, as many as 1,16,481 doses of coronavirus vaccination were administered against the actual dose consumption of 1,28,660. This also meant that more than 90% of the doses were successfully utilised for inoculation. (Representative image)
Up to January 29, as many as 1,16,481 doses of coronavirus vaccination were administered against the actual dose consumption of 1,28,660. This also meant that more than 90% of the doses were successfully utilised for inoculation. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Haryana’s vaccine wastage below permissible limit of 10%

By Hitender Rao
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:24 AM IST
More than three weeks after the roll out of coronavirus vaccination, Haryana has reported an average vaccine wastage of 9
READ FULL STORY
Close
The meeting also decided to send a delegation to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of the farmers’ stir.(PTI)
The meeting also decided to send a delegation to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of the farmers’ stir.(PTI)
chandigarh news

Punjab parties want farm laws withdrawn

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:51 AM IST
Convened by Punjab CM, all-party meet passes a resolution to target ‘substantial delay’ in tackling crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first-year students of PG courses will have to follow the standard operating procedures, which have already been notified by the institution. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The first-year students of PG courses will have to follow the standard operating procedures, which have already been notified by the institution. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Physical classes for PG first-year students begin at PEC

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The institute is, however, yet to take any decision on allowing undergraduate students to attend physical classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to sources, the varsity again wrote to the state governments after they did not get any response from them. Mostly the polling booths of the registered graduate constituency are set up in different states. (HT FILE PHOTO)
According to sources, the varsity again wrote to the state governments after they did not get any response from them. Mostly the polling booths of the registered graduate constituency are set up in different states. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Senate polls: Panjab University sends reminders to six states

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The polling booths of different constituencies of the PU senate are to be set up in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Get high-security number plates or pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 fine in Chandigarh
Get high-security number plates or pay 5,000 fine in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Get high-security number plates or pay 5,000 fine in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The Registration and Licensing Authority, Chandigarh, is going for stricter implementation of mandatory high security registration plate (HSRPs) and third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) on all old and new vehicles registered in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh records 50% decline in Covid cases in January
Chandigarh records 50% decline in Covid cases in January
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records 50% decline in Covid cases in January

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Even fatalities in Chandigarh dropped by 60% as compared to December and the numbers were lowest since August
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP