Ferozepur: 1 more suspect detained for RSS worker’s murder

Ferozepur: Police have detained one more suspect involved in the murder of 32-year-old RSS volunteer and trader Naveen Arora, officials familiar with the investigation said, though the Ferozepur police had not issued any formal confirmation at the time of filing this report. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar with family members of RSS worker Naveen Arora.

“Around 10 persons have been rounded up by the local police so far, and multiple teams are working round the clock to trace the remaining suspects and establish the exact motive behind the murder,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.

Naveen was returning home on his motorcycle when two unidentified assailants opened fire at him on Saturday. A bullet struck him in the head, causing him to collapse on the road. His family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said. The victim’s grandfather, late Dina Nath, was also a senior RSS leader in Ferozepur.

Police officials said one of the two accused identified in CCTV footage had reportedly worked at several shops in the victim’s neighborhood. The footage showed the suspect spending over 30 minutes in the market before executing the shooting, underscoring the premeditated nature of the crime. Investigators are continuing their hunt to apprehend him.

The murder sparked strong reactions from political leaders. Earlier on Tuesday, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar condemned the killing at Arora’s “antim kriya” (last rituals) in Ferozepur, calling it “a direct attack on Punjabiyat and a deliberate attempt to rupture the state’s social fabric”.

Jakhar described the shooting as “cold-blooded” and indicative of organised elements aiming to polarise the state. Drawing parallels with earlier killings of senior RSS functionaries Jagdish Gagneja and Vikas Bagga, he warned that the pattern of attacks was alarming.

“This is not just the murder of an individual, it is an assault on the soul of Punjab,” Jakhar said. “Even after 72 hours, the state has failed to establish a motive or arrest the killers, reflecting a serious erosion of law and order.”

He also criticised the AAP government’s handling of crime, referencing Arvind Kejriwal’s November 6 ultimatum to gangsters. “Instead of criminals fleeing, an innocent man has been killed. If Kejriwal cannot ensure safety in Punjab, Punjabis will handle it themselves,” Jakhar said.

The “antim kriya” Naveen saw a large turnout from locals and members of the community, paying tribute to the slain RSS worker.