Ferozepur boy shot dead during fight between father, granddad
A 14-year-old boy was shot dead while trying to intervene in a fight between his father and grandfather at a village in Ferozepur district on Thursday.
The father, identified as Paramjit Singh of Ghaduwala village, has been arrested for murder, said police. He works as a security guard at a factory in Ludhiana.
Paramjit reportedly had a dispute with his father Kehar Singh over the division of their ancestral land. On Thursday afternoon, as the father-son duo entered into a violent clash, Mehakpreet Singh, 14, tried to intervene, said police. During the melee, Paramjit allegedly fired two shots from his .12 bore gun, which hit his son, who died on the spot.
Sandeep Singh Mand, deputy superintendent of police, Zira, said the accused was held after being booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered, he said. The boy’s body was handed over to the family after postmortem.
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics