Ferozepur ex-DIG under VB lens in 10 lakh Tarn Taran bribe case

The Punjab vigilance bureau is also probing the role of IPS officer and Ferozepur ex-DIG Inderbir Singh among others for allegedly taking ₹10 lakh bribe from a drug supplier for not naming him in a case registered under the NDPS Act by the Bhikhiwind police in Tarn Taran district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Inderbir was grilled by senior officers of the bureau for around five hours at PWD rest house here. On July 6, DSP Lakhbir Singh, then posted at Faridkot, was arrested by the police in this case.

SSP (VB-Ferozepur range) Gurmeet Singh and SSP (VB-Amritsar range) Varinder Singh, who grilled him, said the ex-DIG was called here for questioning on the basis of the claims made by the arrested DSP during the investigation.

“Investigation is underway and we cannot say anything until or unless we don’t corroborate what is stated by the accused during interrogation about the ex-DIG,’’ said Gurmeet Singh.

Responding to media queries, Inderbir, who is currently posted as the joint director of Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, said, “the allegations against me are totally false. In today’s questioning, I have got my version recorded with the vigilance officers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divulging further, the vigilance officials said, “on June 30 this year, an FIR was registered in Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran district against Surjit Singh, from whom 900 gm opium was recovered. Another person Pishora Singh was also nominated in this case. Besides them, Nishan Singh, Hira Singh, DSP Lakhbir Singh and Head constable Rashpal Singh were also nominated.

“The revelation made by the accused and other technical inputs pointed out the names of some senior officers. In this connection, we conducted a meeting on Sunday and called the ex-DIG for questioning. Our investigation is progressing and soon we will take it to a logical end.”

As per the press release issued by the police, 250-gram opium and ₹ 1 lakh drug money was seized from Pishora Singh. When police conducted raids to arrest Pishora Singh, he tried to bribe cops by offering ₹ 7 lakh through ASI Rashpal Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After that Pishora met Rashpal Singh’s brother Hira Singh through his acquaintance Nishan Singh of Sito village in Tarn Taran. They approached DSP Lakhbir, who was earlier posted at Bhikhiwind. The deal was settled at ₹ 10 lakh and the money was given to Hira Singh.

On the disclosure of Pishora Singh, the police recovered ₹ 9.97 lakh from the house of Hira Singh, it said.

The case was registered under sections 7, 7-A, and 8 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; Sections 213, 214, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); and various provisions of the NDPS Act at the Bhikhiwind police station.

Notably, the role of the ex-DIG was under scanner ever since the DSP was arrested, but the police officials have remained tight lipped over it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His reader and the DSP were also booked in Tarn Taran for allegedly extorting ₹ 23 lakh from a sub-inspector (SI) for not implicating him in another drugs case a few weeks after the above matter came to light. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON