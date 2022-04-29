Ferozepur financier found murdered in Manila

: A 37-year-old man from Ferozepur was found murdered in the Philippines’ capital of Manila on Thursday.

Jaswinder Singh of Chak Amrik Singh Wala village, who was dealing in finance, had gone to Anglo City near Manila for work on Sunday and later went missing.

The deceased’s younger brother Gurvinder Singh said that Jaswinder dropped him and his wife at the airport in Manila on Sunday and on reaching India on Monday, they were informed by Jaswinder’s friends that he has mysteriously gone missing.

Gurvinder said that he had spoken to Jaswinder during his flight’s stopover in Singapore on Sunday.

“Today, we got a call that his dead body was recovered in a bad condition,” he said, adding that the family is suspecting murder.

“Apparently there was a monetary dispute over lending money, which could have led to the murder,” Gurvinder said, demanding a thorough probe in the matter.

Gurvinder said that his brother had gone to Manila three years ago.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

The aggrieved family has requested the Punjab government to intervene and take up the matter with Union government and provide them Justice.