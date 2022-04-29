Ferozepur financier found murdered in Manila
: A 37-year-old man from Ferozepur was found murdered in the Philippines’ capital of Manila on Thursday.
Jaswinder Singh of Chak Amrik Singh Wala village, who was dealing in finance, had gone to Anglo City near Manila for work on Sunday and later went missing.
The deceased’s younger brother Gurvinder Singh said that Jaswinder dropped him and his wife at the airport in Manila on Sunday and on reaching India on Monday, they were informed by Jaswinder’s friends that he has mysteriously gone missing.
Gurvinder said that he had spoken to Jaswinder during his flight’s stopover in Singapore on Sunday.
“Today, we got a call that his dead body was recovered in a bad condition,” he said, adding that the family is suspecting murder.
“Apparently there was a monetary dispute over lending money, which could have led to the murder,” Gurvinder said, demanding a thorough probe in the matter.
Gurvinder said that his brother had gone to Manila three years ago.
The deceased is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.
The aggrieved family has requested the Punjab government to intervene and take up the matter with Union government and provide them Justice.
Aaditya Thackeray: Every development project in Mumbai needs to undergo climate test
Mumbai: In view of extreme weather conditions in Mumbai and Maharashtra and the number of fatal incidents that have been occurring during the monsoon for the past few years, Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that every development project needs to undergo a climate impact review to determine its long-term impact on the environment at the local level. He also stressed the need for a single planning authority for Mumbai.
Ghaziabad municipal corporation brings in new property tax regime
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation is gearing up to implement the new property tax structure, the proposal of which will be presented before the executive committee in a meeting scheduled on Friday. The circle rates notified by the district magistrate are also applicable to the properties based on the road width. The corporation plans to introduce the new property tax structure from this fiscal (2022-23). Sources said councillors will strongly oppose the new property tax structure.
DMCH in collaboration with AOI launches Punjab’s first advanced radiotherapy Varian Halcyon E
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH Cancer Care Centre) in collaboration with American Oncology Institute launched Punjab's first advanced radiotherapy technology 'Varian Halcyon E' on Thursday. Chief guest Gurpreet Bassi (Gogi), MLA Ludhiana West, along with DMCH secretary Prem Kumar Gupta, principal Dr Sandeep Puri and vice-principal Dr GS Wander graced the occasion. It further simplifies critical techniques such as craniospinal irradiation for patients with central nervous system malignancies.
IPS Rashmi Shukla tapped phones to benefit political party: Police
Indian Police Service officer Rashmi Shukla, had allegedly tapped the phones of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse. Statements of a few SID personnel, who are now key witnesses, were recorded before the magistrate under the provisions of 164 CrPC. Once between November 7 and 14, 2019 and the second time between November 18 and 24, 2019.
Bomb threats aftermath: DGP directs railway police to beef up security at stations
The DGP directed all the deputy superintendents of police (DSP) and inspector-rank officials of railway police to initiate drives in trains themselves to ensure and beef up the security of passengers. The railway police, according to sources, have been asked to stay alert at all times.
