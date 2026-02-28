Ferozepur man ends life over domestic violence; cop wife, father-in-law booked

Police have booked a Punjab Police female constable and her father for abetment to suicide after her husband ended his life at Ferozepur’s Mira Shah Noor village. The deceased’s father alleged that on February 20, his daughter-in-law’s father and another unidentified person assaulted his son with sticks. (iStock)

The deceased, aged 30 and a farmer by profession was distressed over domestic violence meted out by his wife and family members, said police.

The deceased’s father, 53, also a farmer, complained to police that his son got married in 2015 and the couple had three children, including two daughters and a son.

He alleged that his daughter-in-law, a constable with the Punjab Police, frequently quarrelled with his son, and would often summon her father and other people during disputes, threatening him with assault.

The complainant alleged that on February 20, his daughter-in-law’s father and another unidentified person assaulted his son with sticks. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at their residence.

On February 22, another argument erupted between the couple, during which his daughter-in-law threatened to call her family members again. Vexed by the situation, his son consumed a poisonous substance kept at the house, the father alleged.

Family members rushed the youth to local hospital, but as his condition worsened, he was referred to a Ludhiana hospital on February 23. Police said he remained under treatment for several days, but succumbed on February 27.

Following the father’s complaint, police booked the deceased’s wife, her father and an unidentified accomplices under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to abetment of suicide and related offences. Further probe is on.