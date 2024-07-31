Ferozepur man shot dead by rivals

Ferozepur: One person was shot dead while two others were injured in an attack near Ferozepur on Wednesday, officials said. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred when Lovepreet Singh, 25, from Naorang village, along with his 42-year-old uncle Mahendra Pal, 23-year-old friend Rohit Ahuja from Miani village, Fazilka, and another youth were returning home, police said.

As their car approached the local Fort Chowk on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, assailants on motorcycles opened fire on their vehicle. Lovepreet Singh, also known as Akash, was fatally shot with three bullets, resulting in his death, police added.

Mahendra Pal sustained a gunshot wound to his arm, while Rohit Ahuja was physically assaulted by the attackers. The fourth individual in the car managed to escape unhurt. Amid the assailants’ gunfire, Lovepreet lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

According to police sources, Lovepreet, who got married 18 days ago and was the only brother to five sisters, was out on bail in a murder case. Mahendra Pal and Rohit Ahuja were also on bail in connection with the murder case. The group was returning from a local court after meeting Mahendra’s son, who is currently in judicial custody in another criminal case.

Superintendent of police (investigation), Randhir Kumar, said, “It appears to be a case of old rivalry. Based on the victim’s family’s statement, a case is being registered against Sunil, Sagar, Jafar, and 10-12 unidentified individuals.”