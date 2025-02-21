Festive cheers in Rekha Gupta’s ancestral village in Jind as she takes oath as Delhi CM

Residents of Nandgarh village in Jind, Haryana distributed sweets and danced to the beat of drums on Thursday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta — who traces her lineage to this part of the country — took oath as Delhi’s chief minister. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Born in Jind in 1974, Gupta and her family moved to Delhi just two years later when her father Jai Bhagwan Jindal, became the branch manager of State Bank of India, Pitampura.

Nandgarh’s Sunita Devi said that they are happy after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elevated their daughter as the chief minister of the national capital.

“The Delhi CM will be honoured here when she visits her native village,” she added.

Suman, living at Gupta’s ancestral house, said that Rekha spent the first two years of her childhood in the village.

“When her family left the village, they sold the house to us. She along with her parents visit the village to attend religious and social functions every year. They have a deep attachment with the locals,” she added.

Village’s former sarpanch Hari Om Sharma said that Gupta’s family shifted to Delhi in 1976 when she was just two-year-old. “Her father Jai Bhagwan was a bank manager in Julana and later he was transferred to Delhi. He, along with other family members, shifted there. Her grandfather Mani Ram ran a commission agent shop. Rekha’s grandparents spent their entire life in the village,” he added.

For the last three weeks, 24-year-old Praveen of the village has been praying and meditating in a temple room in a standing position and a swing has been placed in front of him to take rest. The villagers said that Praveen has been praying like this since Rekha was declared a candidate from Shalimar Bagh. Later after her victory when her name started going rounds for the chief ministerial candidate, Praveen continued the prayer.