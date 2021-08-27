Feud has hurt us, need local panel to sort it out: Partap Bajwa

The party high command had lots of expectations from Navjot Singh Sidhu. They had this feeling that his being made the party president will strengthen the party in Punjab. But, unfortunately, things have moved in a different direction. Navjot’s mandate was to work with chief minister (Capt Amarinder Singh) to fulfil pending promises. Punjabis are agitated over the 2015 Bargari sacrilege, and related firing incidents in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. The Congress and the CM had promised to take action. People want that those who were ruling at that time should be held responsible. Also, whosoever is responsible for drugs should face action. On the directions of the high court, two investigations were done. I will appeal to the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court to take cognisance of inquiry reports lying in sealed envelopes with the court and open these so that people know who the culprits are.

It is the high court that had ordered these probes. The government should have taken cognisance, but the responsibility for opening the sealed reports lies at the doorstep of the honourable high court. What was the idea of getting investigations done if these were not to be made public. Then, there are lots of other issues, such as power purchase agreements (PPAs). The government must bring white paper and do something on it.

We must give him some more time. He is like a younger brother to me. A number of people wanted to be the PCC chief. In his elevation, the rights of even those who have been in the party for more than 40 years were overlooked. In spite of that he has got this opportunity and important responsibility. He needs to work with the government. When he recently met the CM who decided to make one minister sit at the Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh for a couple of hours daily to hear the workers and a 10-member group was set up, it was a good beginning. We must work on those lines. Just 3-4 months ago, the Congress was in a much better position. People wanted to give the Congress a second chance. It is now up to the leaders to sit together as issues can be sorted out. For instance, the cane farmers were on the verge of creating another Singhu border in Jalandhar. I was called by the CM. We sat together and called different organisations and, in one go, gave the farmers ₹50 per quintal more for sugarcane. Today, we have the highest state-assisted price. There are other issues related to SC scholarships, regularisation of contractual employees and pay hike.

The state in-charge (Rawat) should come immediately and make everyone, including the CM and ministers, sit together. He should also rope in a couple of senior party leaders from Punjab. In fact, we should have a panel of two-three leaders from Punjab to mediate honestly and remove irritants so that things can be sorted out issue by issue. This group should play the role of United Nations. We really need neutral interlocutors who have the confidence of both (Sidhu and Amarinder). We should not let things go completely out of hand. We should go to the polls as one and not seen as different camps. If that happens, we would be responsible for the fate that awaits the Congress. Damage has been done but it is still not beyond repair. Leadership issues can be decided after the elections. Similar things had happened between Harcharan Singh Brar and Mrs (Rajinder Kaur) Bhattal in 1996 and repercussions are known to all.

Differences crop up even in families…among brothers. You need others in the family to mediate sometimes. There is nothing wrong with that.

I would not like to say anything on this as this is the prerogative of the high command which has already issued a statement that the party will fight elections under Capt Amarinder Singh. Then, they (disgruntled ministers and MLAs) should not make such demands publicly. They should have spoken to Mr Rawat in confidence. There were lots of reservations about having Navjot (Sidhu) as the PCC chief, but once Mrs (Sonia) Gandhi announced, everybody accepted it.

I am myself completely surprised what has gone wrong as for four-and-a-half years they were at the helm of affairs. They themselves say they still have the best portfolios. Their writ is running not just in Majha but in the whole of Punjab. And, nothing has happened till date which is contrary to their expectations.

I will not like to say anything that adds fuel to this fire. I will rather want this fire to be extinguished. I have been told Mr Rawat will be here in a day’s time. If he is here, we have to work together to make things better. I will also try to somehow play a role, the way I did for the sugarcane farmers. We have to find ways to sort out the emotive issues such as drugs, Bargari sacrilege and police firing, and take action against those responsible.

The major thing is what was the role of Badals and (then DGP Sumedh Singh) Saini.

There is a new SIT now. We just need it to come up with the final report. These are certain issues that are agitating the minds of most Punjabis who want clear answers.

As the party president, Sidhu can take anyone’s advice. Once you give formal orders that advice or view is taken as the viewpoint of the party. I will appeal to Sidhu that he is occupying a very responsible position and we are in a border state, so he needs to take control of his office. Their (advisers’) views cannot be contrary to the Congress’ stated position and the national view. Otherwise, this (controversial statements) will have serious repercussions, not only in Punjab but also in other states going to polls. Already, BJP’s national president (JP Nadda) has raked up these things. We have to be very careful.

I am not in his camp. My support to him is issue-based. I am burying the hatchet with him as a Congressman. If I don’t set an example, then things are over. You know what is waiting for us in 2022. Then, it is writing on the wall. I am not in any camp. I am with the party high command. We should focus on how we can win the upcoming polls. As a Congressman, I have a future ahead. The Congressmen are riding in the same bus. If it meets with a mishap, we all will suffer. Our main concern should be to reach our destination. Who will be the driver and conductor can be decided by the bus owner (high command) thereafter.

Yes, one hundred and ten per cent. I am also alarmed at how this situation is being created. I could have easily added fuel to fire. If we also do that, the whole house would be on fire. The basic strength of SAD was the BJP, which is no more with them. And, the role that Akalis played in farm bills initially, they are still to overcome that. Farmers are still very much angry with them. The AAP has wagons with them but no engine without which no train can reach its destination. To date, the Congress has the engine, wagons, fuel and can reach its destination. All we need is an alignment of the engine and wagons in place.

Whoever is the CM is the engine at this moment. To change and replace someone is the high command’s prerogative. Yesterday, Harish Rawat has stated that we will go to polls under Capt Amarinder. As senior persons, responsibility lies on our shoulders to facilitate things to bring everyone together. My role will be that of fire extinguisher.

I am going to contest the assembly election, preferably from Gurdaspur district. I have already spoken to the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi and the state leadership.

I want to tell him that we are all in a hurry. We are senior to him. Every person has to wait for his turn. We are very much in the race for everything. Staying in the race by making a positive contribution is one thing and setting everything on fire is something else.