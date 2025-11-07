Field fires flare again: Punjab logs 351 cases, tally at 3,284

Punjab on Thursday reported 351 fresh incidents of stubble burning, taking the total count to 3,284 to date this season. Sangrur, which has consistently topped the list over the years, continues to remain the worst-affected district with a total of 557 cases reported this season. On Thursday, 120 new FIRs were registered by the Punjab Police. In total, the cops have lodged 1,092 FIRs against farmers for violating stubble-burning norms (ANI)

Over the past 10 days alone, Punjab has reported nearly 2,400 farm fires, accounting for 73% of the total incidents recorded so far. Officials attribute the sudden rise to paddy harvesting nearing its fag end and farmers preparing fields for sowing wheat.

Last year, Punjab had recorded 10,909 farm fire incidents, with Sangrur alone accounting for 1,725 cases. Among the 351 new cases reported on Thursday, Moga recorded 46, while Muktsar and Sangrur reported 40 and 31 cases, respectively, followed by Ludhiana 29, and Ferozepur 28.

Although this year’s numbers are significantly lower than the corresponding period last year, 3,284 cases compared to 5,041 on November 6, 2024, officials have warned that the figures are likely to surge sharply in the coming days.

This year, the spike in the stubble burning has been delayed by nearly two weeks compared to the previous season due to the delay in harvesting due to floods and rains. Typically, the state witnesses a major spike in farm fires around mid-October.

So far, around 91% of Punjab’s 31.72 lakh hectares of paddy area has been harvested. Officials said farmers now have a narrow window to complete harvesting and sow wheat before the November 15 deadline, which is considered crucial for optimum yield.

Agriculture experts have cautioned that as the sowing window narrows, more farmers may resort to burning crop residue to clear fields quickly for wheat preparation.

120 FIRs registered

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have intensified action against violators. On Thursday, 120 new FIRs were registered by the Punjab Police. In total, the cops have lodged 1,092 FIRs against farmers for violating stubble-burning norms. Of these, 170 FIRs have been registered in Sangrur alone, highlighting the district’s persistent struggle with crop residue burning despite repeated awareness campaigns.

To strengthen deterrence, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has made 1,328 ‘red entries’ in the land records of violators, a measure that bars them from availing agricultural loans or selling their land. The PPCB has also imposed environmental compensation worth ₹71.80 lakh in 1,367 cases, of which ₹37.40 lakh has already been recovered.

Officials said field teams have been directed to expedite recovery of the pending amount and intensify monitoring in hotspot districts. With harvesting progressing rapidly across the Malwa region, district administrations have been placed on high alert and instructed to ensure strict enforcement of anti-burning measures in coordination with police and pollution control authorities.

Farm fire tracker

3,284 total cases reported (Since Sept 15)

Dists with most cases (Nov 6)

Moga 46

Muktsar 40

Sangrur 31

Ludhiana 29

Ferozepur 28