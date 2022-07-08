Fight against drugs, gangster culture top priority: DGP
Director-general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the fight against drugs and gangster culture was the topmost priority of the Punjab Police. The DGP paid a surprise to Patiala on Thursday to review the performance of the district police.
While Chairing a review meeting at the Police Lines with IG Mukhwinder Singh Chinna and SSP Deepak Pareek, the DGP said the topmost priority of the Punjab government is to further strengthen the fight against drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating gangster culture, maintaining law and order and detection of crime. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, all SPs and DSPs of Patiala were also present at the meeting.
The DGP stressed the need to revive basic policing which includes keeping vigil at vulnerable spots and being always ready to handle any kind of anticipated law and order situation, monitoring crime data, inspections of police stations, and looking after the welfare of police personnel, etc.
Yadav directed the police to arrest major drug smugglers and break the drug supply chain by gathering solid information using modern techniques. He straightened out the need to take drug addicts to OOAT and de-addiction centres for treatment and rehabilitation with the help of the health department.
-
Moose Wala’s murder: 39 days on, SIT clueless about Punjab module shooters’ whereabouts
Around 39 days after the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab police's special investigation team is still groping in the dark to trace Punjab module shooters, which included Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu. Despite custodial interrogation of the masterminds of the killing, Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, the Punjab police are struggling to find the trail of Mannu and Roopa.
-
Corruption charge: Day after Faridkot DSP’s arrest, case transferred to VB
A day after arresting deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh in a corruption case, the Punjab Police on Thursday transferred the case to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to ensure a free, fair, and impartial investigation into this case. Director-general of police Gaurav Yadav said that the VB being a special investigation agency for probing corruption cases, they have decided to hand over this case to them to carry out further investigations.
-
International cyber fraud racket busted; 2 Nigerians held
With the arrest of two Nigerian nationals from Delhi, the cybercrime cell of the Punjab Police has managed to bust an international cyber fraud racket. They used to allegedly introduce themselves as VVIPs on WhatsApp and send messages to people, mostly government officials, asking for financial favours in the form of Amazon gift cards and digital wallet payments among others, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.
-
Covid claims 84-year-old’s life in Mohali
An 84-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, becoming the virus' seventh victim in the district in the past 24 days. The patient, a resident of Phase 9, was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali and was fully vaccinated. As many as 55 people were found infected in Chandigarh, tad lower than 57 on Wednesday. But the cases rose from 39 to 54 in Mohali and from 40 to 42 in Panchkula.
-
GMADA reconsidering cancelled Sector-77 site for new bus stand in Mohali
Over six months after the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority cancelled the 14-acre site in Sector 77 for a new bus stand, it is now reconsidering it after failing to identify any other suitable land. On January 2, GMADA had cancelled the site after finding it unviable for a bus stand, just two days after former Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra laid the project's foundation stone on December 31, 2021.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics