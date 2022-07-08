Fight against drugs, gangster culture top priority: DGP

Director-general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the fight against drugs and gangster culture was the topmost priority of the Punjab Police. The DGP paid a surprise to Patiala on Thursday to review the performance of the district police.

While Chairing a review meeting at the Police Lines with IG Mukhwinder Singh Chinna and SSP Deepak Pareek, the DGP said the topmost priority of the Punjab government is to further strengthen the fight against drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating gangster culture, maintaining law and order and detection of crime. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, all SPs and DSPs of Patiala were also present at the meeting.

The DGP stressed the need to revive basic policing which includes keeping vigil at vulnerable spots and being always ready to handle any kind of anticipated law and order situation, monitoring crime data, inspections of police stations, and looking after the welfare of police personnel, etc.

Yadav directed the police to arrest major drug smugglers and break the drug supply chain by gathering solid information using modern techniques. He straightened out the need to take drug addicts to OOAT and de-addiction centres for treatment and rehabilitation with the help of the health department.