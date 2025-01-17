Fight against lumpy skin disease in cattle: Chandigarh admn completes 3rd round of vaccination

To prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle, UT department of animal husbandry has completed the third round of vaccination for the contagious viral disease in Chandigarh. LSD is transmitted by blood-feeding insects like flies, mosquitoes and ticks. It affects cattle and can cause fever, nodules on the skin, and death. An employee of the animal husbandry department administrating lumpy skin disease vaccine to a cow in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Animal husbandry department secretary Hari Kallikkat said in the third vaccination drive, a total of 9,000 cattle were vaccinated free of cost from January 1 to 15 and the department has been able to combat the disease since 2023, when an outbreak occurred in the northern states of the country. To keep cattle LSD-free in Chandigarh, the department holds vaccination drive every year.

“To date, three rounds of LSD vaccination have been completed and 25,641 doses have been administrated against the disease,” he added.

He added that strict implementation of advisories, bio-security measures, movement restrictions, and isolation of affected animals were followed in true spirit. Every type of assistance was provided to livestock owners, including treatment of animals and control of the disease to avoid further spread. The department has advised all livestock owners and municipal corporation gaushalas to take all preventive measures. The gaushalas were issued 2,000 doses of vaccine free of cost to administer to their cattle population.

Animal husbandry director Paviter Singh urged the livestock owners to report unusual mortality and sickness in cattle to the nearest veterinary hospital.

“Livestock owners are being educated through awareness camps, however, there is no specific treatment for LSD. The current preventive measure includes vaccination, movement control of bovine animals and quarantining, implementing biosecurity through vector control,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that all neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, were severely affected by the disease, which resulted in huge mortality of cattle and financial loss to livestock owners. On the contrary, Chandigarh remains LSD-free to date.

The animal husbandry joint director apprised that livestock owners have been educated regarding bio-security measures such as isolation of sick animals from healthy animals, and feeding of affected animals with liquid & soft feed, and green fodder to their animals. They have also been advised to use disinfection on premises at regular intervals for cleanliness and hygiene and to apply ectoparasiticide to healthy animals.