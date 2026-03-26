Filth, sewage greet Navratra devotees at Mansa Devi shrine in Panchkula

Even as thousands of devotees throng the Mata Mansa Devi temple during Navratras, they are forced to navigate a disturbing reality—stagnant foul-smelling water, heaps of garbage, muddy roads, and a slum located right at the shrine’s main entrance. The unhygienic surroundings tarnish the religious site’s sanctity and expose administrative apathy, persisting despite annual high-profile visits by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and other VIPs. Despite VIP visits, approach to Panchkula temple choked by garbage; ₹95-crore beautification project still on paper. (HT Photo)

The approach road near the main gate remains muddy and littered, with sewage often flowing openly. Adding to the mess, the Jal Dhara nullah flowing from the temple to the Rajiv-Indira Colony has turned into a dumping ground filled with plastic waste, food remnants, and sewage.

The decades-old Gandhi Colony slum persists near the temple despite multiple removal attempts by the district administration. Last year, an anti-encroachment drive was halted due to protests, highlighting the administration’s failure to take firm action—a stark contrast to neighbouring Chandigarh, which has successfully cleared most encroachments from government land.

Zero enforcement on ground

Conditions have seen little improvement despite directions issued last year by then deputy commissioner Monika Gupta. While the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board was directed to act against those dumping waste and install dustbins, and authorities were tasked with issuing challans, enforcement remains negligible. Around 150 shops and numerous street vendors operating near the temple continue to dump garbage directly into the drain unchecked.

The much-publicised ₹95.42-crore rejuvenation project by the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) remains largely on paper. Approved in December 2025 under the chairmanship of the chief minister, the project promised to clean and beautify two major drains, adding walking tracks, cycle paths, fencing, and lighting. On the ground, both nullahs remain in a dilapidated condition with stinking stagnant water, mosquito breeding, and unchecked vegetation posing health hazards.

Tenders allotted after delay

Asked about the delay, PMDA sub divisional officer (civil) Rajbir Singh said the tender for the project was finally allotted this month and work is expected to begin within a few days. A previous attempt to float the tender in August 2025 was unsuccessful.

Both natural rain-fed nullahs passing through Panchkula are in a dilapidated state, posing severe health risks. To address this, the PMDA has proposed constructing a 1.5-metre-wide precast channel with RCC retaining walls and GI fencing to regulate water flow and prevent dumping.

The ₹95.42-crore plan also includes walking and cycle tracks, bridges, lighting, and plantations. The project promises recreational facilities like sports courts, a cafeteria, and play areas. The targeted completion time is 18 months.