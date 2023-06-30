Giaspura gas leak tragedy: Fact-finding holds third meeting ahead of report-filing deadline

The third meeting of the fact-finding committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to investigate the reason behind the death of 11 persons including three children in Giaspura convened on Friday to finalise its report. The eight-member committee had been given a deadline of June 30.

The second meet was held on June 23 behind closed doors at a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk, where all the members and officials of the municipal corporation, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) were present.

“The final reports by all government departments involved in the investigation including the MC, police, and PPCB were submitted and discussed, as per the sources. The visceral report regarding the cause of the death is pending,” sources said.

As per an official, the final report will be submitted to the NGT within three to five days. The representatives of various departments discussed their version of the events. During the meeting, MC officials again reiterated that the sewer lines were not clogged and were being cleaned regularly.

The NGT team had conducted its first field visit on May 8, eight days after the April 30 incident, in which as many as 11 members of three families residing on Giaspura road lost their lives after allegedly inhaling toxic gas. The committee members had met the survivors and physically inspected the spot to get a first-hand idea of what actually transpired. The team had checked the sewage connections, manholes and sewage pipes around the site of the tragedy.

After taking suo motu cognizance of the incident which allegedly occurred due to a gas leak, the NGT on May 2 had ordered a compensation of ₹20 lakh each to the heirs of victims. Three separate probes including the fact-finding committee were initiated. A magisterial-level inquiry was ordered by the deputy commissioner while a five-member special investigating team (SIT) was formed by police to probe the case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (section 304 IPC) registered against the unidentified accused.

