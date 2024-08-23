Final voters list for Haryana assembly elections to be published on August 27: ADC Gupta

Additional deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta on Thursday informed that the final voters list for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections will be published on August 27. Claims and objections will be settled by August 26. The district election officer informed that nominations for Kalka and Panchkula assembly constituencies will be filed at respective SDM offices. (HT Photo)

Gupta added that as per the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India, names of new voters will be included by September 2.

The information was shared during a meeting of nodal officers, chaired by deputy commissiner-cum-district election officer, regarding the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

It may be mentioned that Haryana assembly speaker, Gain Chand Gupta had raked up issue of bogus votes and anomalies in the voters list by pointing out that dead and shifted out voters are still in voter list. Gupta has said that there are about 40,000 bogus/dual voters in Panchkula alone. To tackle this issue, Gupta instructed that the voter list must be accurate, ensuring all eligible voters are included and ineligible ones are removed.

District elections officer Garg, to maximise the voter turnout, emphasised the need for increased activities under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Program (SVEEP), particularly among the youth, for the Haryana assembly elections.

He added that the candidates can file their nominations for the Kalka and Panchkula assembly constituencies from September 5 till 12 and emphasised upon the need for CCTV coverage and video documentation of the nomination process.

Candidates can apply for election related permissions online

District election officer Yash Garg on Thursday informed that candidates can apply online for all election related permissions on the Suvidha app.

He was chairing a meeting with representatives of various political parties ahead of Haryana assembly polls.

Garg said places have been decided for holding public meetings/rallies in both the assembly constituencies, Kalka and Panchkula of Panchkula district.

The public meetings/rallies could be organised by the candidates at the designated places after the permission of the concerned returning officers. No political party/candidate will use any school, college or religious place for rally and other election related publicity during the election, he added. Likewise, no political party/candidate will use any government and semi-government rest house/bungalow for election meetings.

Only three vehicles will be allowed within 100 metres of the nomination site

The district election officer informed that nominations for Kalka and Panchkula assembly constituencies will be filed at respective SDM offices. On the day of nomination, only three vehicles will be allowed within 100 metres of the nomination site while five people, including the candidate, will be allowed to be present in the office at the time of filing the nomination.

Keep a separate account of the election related expenditure

The district election officer said that any political party/candidate will be able to use vehicles for election campaigns only with the permission of the district election officer, returning officer or any authorised authority. All candidates will have to keep a separate account of the election related expenditure and also have to open a separate bank account. The expenditure made by the candidates during the election will be inspected thrice, the date of which will be decided by the expenditure observer.