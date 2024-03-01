Finally, Mohali MC awards contract for mechanical sweeping

On hold since June 2021, mechanical sweeping of roads is finally set to resume in Mohali with the municipal corporation awarding the work order to the shortlisted firm on Thursday. Having dropped to the 113th rank in 2023 in Swachh Survekshan rankings, Mohali made a strong comeback in 2024 by climbing 31 spots to secure the 82nd position among 446 cities with a population over 1 lakh. (HT File Photo)

In January this year, MC’s finance and contract committee (F&CC) had given nod to a ₹40-crore tender for self-propelled mechanical sweeping machines for cleaning A and B roads (main roads) for five years.

The previous contract for mechanical sweeping had expired on June 14, 2021. Ever since, roads are being cleaned manually, amid severe shortage of staff.

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said, “The machines will be imported from Italy, which will prove to be a game-changer for Mohali in terms of Swachh Survekshan. The agency has been asked to start the work within 90 days.”

To resume the sweeping, in December 2023, the chief engineer of the department of local government, Punjab, had approved the lowest bid by Global Waste Management Cell Private Limited that quoted ₹41.54 crore against the government tender of ₹40.81 crore.

Having dropped to the 113th rank last year in Swachh Survekshan rankings, Mohali made a strong comeback this year by climbing 31 spots to secure the 82nd position among 446 cities with a population over 1 lakh. Moreover, Mohali emerged as the cleanest city in Punjab among 16 cities with over 1 lakh population. Even on the certifications front, it secured a one-star rating in the Garbage Free Cities (GFC) certification, compared to a zero score last year.