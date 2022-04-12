FIR against BKU (Charuni) members for blocking Chandimandir toll plaza
Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have been booked for allegedly blocking the Chandimandir toll plaza for over an hour on Saturday.
The police, in the FIR, stated that on April 9, members of BKU (Charuni) had held protests at all toll plazas in Haryana. They protested from 10am till 1pm.
Around 11:15am, block president of Charuni group, Gurjant Singh, who is from Surajpur, reached the Chandimandir toll plaza along with 15-20 farmers. They blocked the lines with barricades and gave passage via only two paths and that too toll-free. This continued till 12:40pm.
They stopped the toll plaza for an hour and ten minutes and caused loss of state exchequer, it was stated in the FIR
On the basis of this complaint, a case has been registered under Section 8B of the National Highway Act, 1956, and Sections 147, 149, 283 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code.
Revival hope for Greenfield Project as Mohali admn sends revised compensation rates to NHAI
Seven months after the ambitious Greenfield Project, aimed at decongesting the Airport Road in Mohali, was put on hold over compensation disputes, the district administration has sent revised rates to the National Highway Authority of India for approval. The administration is positive about a green signal from the Authority. The 32-kilometre road, from IT Chowk (PR-7) near Chandigarh International Airport to the Kurali-Chandigarh road, is being constructed at a cost of ₹700 crore.
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam
A Pakistani terrorist was among two ultras killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, while two policemen were also injured, officials said Monday evening. “One #Pakistani #terrorist (code name Chacha) & one #hybrid terrorist killed. 02 Police Personnel also injured. They are being evacuated to hospital. #Encounter going on,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said in a tweet around 7.30 pm.
ASHA worker among 4 injured in cylinder blast
Four persons, including a 35-year-old Asha worker, suffered burn injuries after a CNG gas cylinder exploded, leading to a fire in a house at Mayapuri area in west Delhi on Monday afternoon, police said, adding that a car parked outside the building was also damaged in the blast. DFS chief Atul Garg said two fire tenders were rushed to the blast site to douse the fire.
Hawala racket: Court sends former Congress minister, aide to 5-day police remand
A fast-track court on Monday sent former Congress minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, and his close aide Mohammad Shareef Shah to five-day police remand in connection with a hawala racket. The presiding officer of the fast-track court, Khalil Choudhary (having charge of special judge NIA) granted five days' police remand of former minister Jatinder Singh and his accomplice Mohammad Shareef Shah, said officials.
Amarnath yatra: Registration begins at 446 bank branches across country
After a hiatus of two years, the much-awaited registration for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage began Monday for both routes of Baltal and Chandanwari through 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Yes Bank, PNB Bank, and 100 branches of the SBI across the country. Devotees eager to undertake pilgrimage after two years At PNB's Rehari branch here, devotees turned up in good numbers to submit their forms and get registered for the pilgrimage.
