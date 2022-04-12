FIR against BKU (Charuni) members for blocking Chandimandir toll plaza

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have been booked for allegedly blocking the Chandimandir toll plaza for over an hour on Saturday.

The police, in the FIR, stated that on April 9, members of BKU (Charuni) had held protests at all toll plazas in Haryana. They protested from 10am till 1pm.

Around 11:15am, block president of Charuni group, Gurjant Singh, who is from Surajpur, reached the Chandimandir toll plaza along with 15-20 farmers. They blocked the lines with barricades and gave passage via only two paths and that too toll-free. This continued till 12:40pm.

They stopped the toll plaza for an hour and ten minutes and caused loss of state exchequer, it was stated in the FIR

On the basis of this complaint, a case has been registered under Section 8B of the National Highway Act, 1956, and Sections 147, 149, 283 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code.