FIR against Ludhiana man for sodomising nine-year-old boy

Dehlon police have booked a 40-year-old man for allegedly sodomising the nine-year-old son of his neighbour in Khanpur after barging into their house.

The FIR has been registered following the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The complainant stated that she was busy with daily chores, while her son was playing in another room. When she noticed that the light of the room was switched off, she called her son.

On finding her son crying, she enquired about the matter and he told her that their neighbour had sexually assaulted him.

The woman said that when she went inside the room, the accused fled after pushing her away.

She added that she has no idea when the accused entered the room.

As per the woman, her son used to address the accused as uncle and used to play with him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the accused.

A hunt is on to arrest him, he added.