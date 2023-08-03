Jammu & Kashmir Police register FIR over ‘anti-national’ slogans

Poonch police on Wednesday lodged an FIR following “Azadi” slogans during a protest rally by Gujjars and Bakerwals in Jammu on Tuesday. HT Image

The nomadic tribes on Tuesday raised Azadi slogans during a protest rally in Poonch to protest a proposed bill that guaranteed ST status to Pahari community.

A 30-second video of the protest rally with Azadi slogans had gone viral on social sites on Tuesday.

“After analysing the video, it was found real. Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at Poonch police station,” said a police officer.

He informed that an FIR number has been lodged under Section 153 (A) of the IPC for promoting enmity between different groups on various grounds and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

“We have initiated a probe to identify individuals, who raised Azadi slogans,” said the officer.

On Tuesday evening, the police in a statement had said, “We are analysing the video through forensic experts as to whether it is real or fake and legal action shall follow accordingly.”

