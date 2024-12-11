FIR registered against Sikh preacher Dhadrianwale in 2012 rape-murder case: DGP to Punjab and Haryana HC

Punjab police chief on Tuesday told the high court that state police have booked Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale in a 2012 alleged case of rape and murder of a woman reported in Patiala. Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale

The affidavit submitted by the DGP further says that two superintendents of police-level officers Sewa Singh Malhi (now retired) and Ashok Kumar, supervisory officers in the case back then, have been issued show-cause notices on December 7, the day the FIR was registered at the Passiana police station in Patiala.

As per police, Dhadrianwale, who heads Parmeshwar Dwar Gurdwara, a dera in Shekupura village of Patiala district, has been named as accused in the FIR registered under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dhadrianwale is said to have a large following in the state and Punjab diaspora overseas.

The information was given on a plea from the brother of the victim, a Patiala resident, who had claimed that the woman was poisoned in 2012.

His allegations are that his sister was raped and murdered, and police, due to pressure, did not investigate the matter.

As per the plea, in 2002 her sister became a follower of Dhadrianwale and used to go to his dera. He has alleged that she was raped by Dhadrianwale and murdered in 2012.

The petition was taken up on November 14 and during the hearing, the bench presided over by the chief justice Sheel Nagu had questioned how an FIR was not registered in a cognisable offence.

Initially, an affidavit was filed by the SSP but the court remained dissatisfied with the response and on November 29, it asked DGP’s to explain what action had been taken against officers, who approved the closure report in the case.

As per the DGP Gaurav Yadav’s affidavit, the woman was found unconscious on April 22, 2012, outside the gate of dera in Sheikhpura. She later died at the hospital, before she could make a statement.

A day after death, her mother recorded a statement and didn’t raise suspicion against any person for the death, the affidavit adds.

Later that year, police recorded statements of other family members, including her brothers, in which it was stated that she had consumed some poisonous substance on her own. No suicide note was left behind, the affidavit says, adding that in May 2012 her mother and other family members again testified that they do not suspect any foul play. The police forwarded the inquest report on June 28, 2013, which was approved by the sub-divisional magistrate, Patiala, on February 3, 2014, the DGP has stated.

The DGP’s report reveals that between June 19, 2012, and September 9, 2012, the sister of the deceased filed complaints before police seeking action against Dhadrianwale.

An enquiry was conducted by then station house officer, Passiana, and recommended the filing of the complaints. It was also approved by the senior superintendent of police, Patiala, on December 7, 2012, and complaints were filed, however, the case was not pursued.

Now, Malhi, who was then deputy superintendent of police, Samana, and Ashok Kumar, who was then station house officer, Passiana, have been issued show-cause notices.

The affidavit added that now, the police might struggle with the findings of the probe by local police as records till December 31, 2014, have been destroyed in October 2020 as per the standard practice.

As per the DGP, the petitioner’s brother complained on December 21, 2023, that he was threatened by some persons allegedly linked to Dhadrianwale for speaking against him. The DGP office also received the complaint, which was forwarded to SSP, Patiala on October 16, 2024.

Dhadrianwale refutes allegations

Patiala Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale refuted the allegations against him and claimed that he would come clean in the probe. In a video message, Dhadrianwale said he would cooperate with police in the investigation and would also appear before the police if asked.

“I am also shocked like my followers regarding the registration of FIR against me. I am ready for the investigation and will fully cooperate with the police. I am sure that I will come clean.”

Citing the post-mortem report, the preacher claimed that there was no mention of any rape or murder, and the case was closed back then.

He further claimed that the girl’s kin had back then denied any further investigation into the case.

“Now, they have moved Punjab and Haryana high court. Family members have a doubt that this (rape and murder) might have happened to their daughter. They should clear their doubt which is a good thing. It may take some time, but I am sure that I will come clean in this case,” the preacher added.